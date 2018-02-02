Calhoun's Junie Zirkelbach in a previous game this season. She had 15 points to lead Calhoun in a loss to West Central on Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

HARDIN - Calhoun lost a tough battle with WIVC rival West Central on Thursday night in Hardin 44-41.

West Central took advantage of a slow Lady Warriors first quarter to win the game. West Central led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter.

West Central finishes 5-3 in the WIVC and meets Quincy Notre Dame at the QND Shootout on Saturday. Calhoun gets a rematch against last year's Class 1A state semifinal opponent Mendon Unity at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Junie Zirkelbach led Calhoun with 15 points on Monday night, while Sydney Baalman scored 14; Maddie Lashmett had 15 points for West Central and Jaelyn Likes added 10.

Calhoun 7 12 13 9 - 41

West Central 19 12 5 8 - 44

Calhoun (10-15) - Junie Zirkelbach 15, Sydney Baalman 14, Emily Baalman 4, Sophie Lorton 4, Emily McBride 4

2FG - 10 3FG - 4 FT - 5/9 Fouls - 14

West Central - Maddie Lashmett 15, Jaelyn Likes 10, Logyn Little 8, Emma Slagle 6, Hannah Cannan 5

2FG - 8 3FG - 5 FT - 13/15 Fouls - 10

