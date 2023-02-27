BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE junior Sydney Baalman has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The Cougar right-hander tossed a one-hit shutout Saturday in a six-inning, 8-0 romp over DePaul. She also collected a victory in SIUE's 8-3 win over Northern Kentucky.

For the week, she allowed just five hits in her over the course of 11 2/3 innings thrown. She struck out 10 for a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5 to 1. Batters hit just .125 against her for the weekend.

SIUE is back in play this Friday at the Blues City Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. The Cougars face Drake twice as well as single games against North Dakota State, UTSA and host Memphis.