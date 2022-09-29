Melissa Zipprich said the girls have had three conference wins over Griggsville-Perry, Pleasant Hill and North Greene.

"Our conference record is now 7-0 with Brown County and Routt left to play," she said. "We head to the Carlinville Tournament this Saturday."

The Griggsville win was 25-4 and 25-16, Pleasant Hill was 25-12 and 25-10, and North Greene 25-5, 25-10.

Kate and Delani Klaas had 9 kills apiece against North Greene.

