HARDIN - Calhoun recorded both varsity and JV wins in its first conference game Tuesday night against Greenfield High School.

JV and Varsity both came home with wins in 2 sets: The varsity won 25-18 and 25-18 and JV 25-20, 25-21.

Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said: "Josie Hoagland had an amazing night serving, racking up 15 points with 8 aces. I'm happy to have this win, but I know we didn't play to our full potential. Of Greenfield's 36 points, 24 of them were from our errors. Once we get things cleaned up and start playing at our full potential, we will be unstoppable."

Other Calhoun stats were as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Kills - Abby Johnes 8, Delani Klaas 5, Kate Zipprich 4, and Audrey Gilman 4

Aces - Josie Hoagland 8, Lacy Pohlman 4

Digs - Josie Hoagland 10, Lacy Pohlman 9

Blocks - Kate Z 2, Gracie Klaas 1

Assists- Lacy-9, Haylee 8

More like this: