SALEM – Calhoun’s girls’ basketball coach Aaron Baalman is hoping the third time is a charm for his Warriors.

The Warriors dominated Goreville 70-41 in the Salem Super-Sectional championship game Monday night for their third consecutive trip to the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament. Calhoun, 27-5, play Mendon Unity, 23-10, at 1 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal.

“The girls played a good game again,” Calhoun head coach Aaron Baalman said. “The last couple weeks, the girls really buckled down on the defensive end. At the end of the year in the post-season, you need to play good defense to win and the girls are playing well now. This is our third trip to state in row and I couldn’t be happier with them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Baalman, the Warriors’ star center, was completely dominant in the game, with 27 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Junie Zirkelbach continued the Warriors’ one-two punch with another huge game, tossing in 26 points. Jordan Holland opened the game for Calhoun with six straight points to get the Warriors off and rolling. Holland finished with nine points.

Calhoun led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, 33-18 at the half, and 55-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Coach Baalman said Emily McBride and Rayna Zirkelbach were keys off the bench for the Warriors, filling in for Sophie Lorton and Holland, who were in foul trouble in the first half.

More like this: