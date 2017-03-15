HAMBURG - Fire departments from Hamburg, Hardin, Kampsville and Calhoun joined together to save structures close to a house that was fully engulfed with flames Wednesday morning.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said Kampsville, Hamburg, Hardin and North Calhoun Fire Departments worked together to extinguish the home’s blaze before it spread to other structures.

The home was located on Washington Street in Hamburg, near the Hamburg Post Office, which was in danger until the fire departments performed their duties. Two structures were located directly by the home that was on fire, but were saved, Heffington said.

“When one fireman showed up the flames were blazing out of top of roof and then the fire departments arrived,” he said. “I don’t think the home owner is in town at this time. The firemen saved the houses next to it and had to pump water from the river to help put it out because they were running low on water.”

Heffington and the Calhoun Sheriff’s Department helped direct and re-route traffic near the fire until it was extinguished.

