HARDIN - The Calhoun Entertainment Company is jumping into the Christmas spirit a little later than usual this year. Rehearsals for this year’s annual concert will begin on at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin.

Any adults interested in singing in the concert are welcome to attend the rehearsal and sing with the company. The Christmas concert is an adult-only choir. Rehearsals will be twice per week, Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m., at the Presbyterian Hall. Those interested will have the opportunity to sing with the group and audition for small ensemble pieces.

The concert, which is free to attend, will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Presbyterian Hall. Refreshments will be provided afterwards, and donations are welcomed. All donations given at the concert help fund next year’s Spring musical, which will be the Wizard of Oz. Auditions for the Wizard of Oz will be held in early January.

For any questions regarding the Christmas concert, please reach out to Jerry Sievers, Director, at (618) 576-9237. Further updates regarding rehearsals may be found on the Entertainment Company’s Facebook page

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas Season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the Month of July. The money made from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas Concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

