Calhoun eliminates Father McGivney 54-48 in Mt. Olive Regional
MT. OLIVE - Calhoun's boys' basketball team edged Father McGivney Catholic 54-48 in the Mt. Olive Class 1A Regional on Monday night.
Richard Hart and Ty Bick each hit 11 points apiece for Calhoun; Weir had 15 points for McGivney, Schumate had 13 points and Loeffler added nine points.
Calhoun, 15-13, plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Madison in the Mt. Olive Regional.
Calhoun 54 Father McGivney 48
Calhoun 16. 9. 8. 21. 54
Fr Mac. 4. 13. 11. 20. 48
Scoring
Calhoun- Richard Hart 11, Ty Bick 11, Drew Baalman 6, Chandler Sievers 18, Ben Eberlin 2, Corey Nelson 6
McGivney- Weir 15, Deakas 6, Loeffler 9, Brigal 3, Cook 2, Schumate 13
3 pointers
Calhoun- 5 (Baalman 2, Bick 3)
McGivney- 5 (Weir 2, Deakas 2, Brigal 1)
Fouls
Calhoun 16
McGivney 11
