MT. OLIVE - Calhoun's boys' basketball team edged Father McGivney Catholic 54-48 in the Mt. Olive Class 1A Regional on Monday night.

Richard Hart and Ty Bick each hit 11 points apiece for Calhoun; Weir had 15 points for McGivney, Schumate had 13 points and Loeffler added nine points.

Calhoun, 15-13, plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Madison in the Mt. Olive Regional.

Calhoun 54 Father McGivney 48

Calhoun 16. 9. 8. 21. 54

Fr Mac. 4. 13. 11. 20. 48

Scoring

Calhoun- Richard Hart 11, Ty Bick 11, Drew Baalman 6, Chandler Sievers 18, Ben Eberlin 2, Corey Nelson 6

McGivney- Weir 15, Deakas 6, Loeffler 9, Brigal 3, Cook 2, Schumate 13

3 pointers

Calhoun- 5 (Baalman 2, Bick 3)

McGivney- 5 (Weir 2, Deakas 2, Brigal 1)

Fouls

Calhoun 16

McGivney 11

