Listen to the story

HARDIN - Calhoun's girls dominated Brussels 63-22 Monday night at Calhoun, led by a 26-point outburst by Junie Zirkelbach. Emily McBride added 11 points, Elly Pohlman had 6 points, Emily Baalman 5 points and Sydney Baalman, Ashleigh Presley and Emma Godar added 4 points.

Calhoun stands 6-5 overall with the victory.

Calhoun 22 18 20 3 - 63

Brussels 2 9 6 7 - 22

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun 6-5 - Junie Zirkelbach 26, Emiy McBride 11, Elly Pohlman 6, Emily Baalman 5, Sydney Baalman 4, Ashleigh Presley 4, Emma Godar 4, Hope Wilschetz 2, Colleen Schumann 1

2FG - 23 3FG - 5 FT - 2

Brussels - Holly Kinder 7, Abby Thompson 6, Bailey Muntman 5, Alyssa Kress 4

2FG - 3 3FG - 3 FT - 7

Alison Godar also contributed to this story.

More like this: