HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Friday night that a Scam/Virus could be trying to steal identity from computers has targeted the county.

“We wanted to alert you that a resident from Calhoun County, called our office this evening and reported a possible scam/virus attempt,” the office said in a release. “The caller stated it shows UPS Package has shipped, and in the tracking number it contains a 2K, usually a UPS tracking will a 2Z in in it, also the other odd thing is it says the packages are for Calhoun Ferry Company.

“Just be aware of your emails and be careful opening anything.”

Anyone who receives this or has any other information, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 618) 576-9700.

