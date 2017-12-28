Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announces Golden Eagle Ferry closes temporarily due to ice
HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office made an announcement that the Golden Eagle Ferry will close temporarily on Wednesday, Dec. 27, due to ice.
The Winfield Ferry will open Thursday morning at 5 a.m. with hours of operation as follows: Monday-Saturday - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.