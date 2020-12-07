HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington issued a warning to residents after a recent rash of burglaries in the area.

"Subjects are targeting neighborhoods," Sheriff Heffington said. "They are opening unlocked vehicles. They steal items of value. They specifically look for firearms, cash, and electronics. If keys are left in the vehicle, they are taken and the thieves may return at a later time using the keys for the vehicle access or even the residence. These thieves move fast."

Sheriff Heffington said the most effective means of stopping this type of theft is locking vehicles and not leaving valuable items inside them.

"A good tool to aid in catching these types of thieves is the security camera and photo doorbell systems that are now available," Sheriff Heffington said.

Anyone who has any information or videos of any of the recent burglaries, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (618) 567-2417.

