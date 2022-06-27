HARDIN - Calhoun County voters will have the chance to elect some new representatives to important county-level offices during the Calhoun County Primary Elections Tuesday night.

Mark S. Marshall II is running on the Republican ticket for Calhoun County Sheriff, while Jeffrey Herkert is running on the Democratic ticket. The eventual winner will go on to replace incumbent Sheriff William “Bill” Heffington, who was first elected in 2006.

Two Democrats, Keisha L. Morris and Stephen George Friedel, are seeking their party’s nomination for Calhoun County State’s Attorney - as is Republican Lucas J. Fanning. The eventual winner will go on to replace incumbent Calhoun County State’s Attorney Richard. J. Ringhausen.

Democrat Amy Friedel is running for Calhoun County Clerk and Recorder unopposed, replacing incumbent Republican County Clerk Rita Hagen who will not seek re-election.

Lisa R. Roth is seeking re-election as the Democratic nominee for Calhoun County Treasurer unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller will also seek re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun Counties.

Republican Patrick Simon will run for Calhoun County Commissioner, as will incumbent Democrat Terry J. Woelfel. For more information about the Calhoun County Primary election, contact the Calhoun County Clerk’s office at (618) 576-9700, ext. 2.

