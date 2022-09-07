HARDIN - On Friday, July 1, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a theft from a local business.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office began an investigation which led to a request for the issuance of a search warrant. On July 2, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at an apartment building located in the 300 Block of South County Road, Hardin in Calhoun County.

The sheriff's office said the search warrant resulted in the arrest of Barbara M. Dawdy, 61, of Hardin, for the offense of Theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized for later testing," the sheriff's office said.

Subsequently, on August 26, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shaun J. Dawdy, age 34, of Hardin, on a Calhoun County Felony Warrant for the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams), in relation for the aforementioned search warrant.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: