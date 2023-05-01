HARDIN - On April 23, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in progress on Godar Hollow, in Calhoun County, Illinois. A Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and an Officer with the Illinois Conservation Police responded to the disturbance.

Subsequent to an investigation, on April 25, 2023, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the following Criminal Complaints against Douglas J. Godar, aged 38, of Hardin, for the following offense:

Aggravated Assault – Motor Vehicle

Godar turned himself in to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Alton Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Illinois Conservation Police and the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

