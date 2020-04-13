HARDIN - In a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners on April 8th, Calhoun County hired Karen Hanneken to administer the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

To support small businesses in downstate and rural counties across Illinois, DCEO is repurposing CDBG funds to this program.

This fund will offer small businesses of up to 50 employees the opportunity to partner with their local governments to obtain grants of up to $25,000 in working capital. Calhoun County has approved participation in this grant program.

Businesses in the unincoporated areas of Calhoun County may contact Karen either by email khanneken1@frontier.com or phone 618-576-9785 to discuss the program and business application.

If your business is in an incorporated location, you should contact your Village mayor or contact Karen and she will direct you to the right place. There are other grant and SBA loan opportunities for businesses in the county that are struggling due to the recent COVID 19 pandemic. Karen has information on these grants as well.

