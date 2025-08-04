CALHOUN COUNTY — Premium parking spots near the arenas for the Tractor and Truck Pulls and Demolition Derby at the 2025 Calhoun County Fair are now available through an online auction, fair officials announced. The auction offers attendees a chance to secure reserved parking for three of the fair’s biggest events, scheduled for September 5, 6, and 7.

The reserved spots will be located just steps from the arenas, allowing visitors to avoid the usual search for parking and arrive close to the action. Bidding for the parking spaces ends at 7 p.m. on August 24, 2025.

The auction is hosted online at https://hanoldauctioneering.hibid.com/, where interested bidders can find the available spots and place their bids. Proceeds from the auction will support the fairgrounds and events.

“This is your chance to upgrade your night at the fair,” organizers said, emphasizing that the premium parking offers guaranteed proximity to the shows and contributes to supporting the local fair.

The Tractor and Truck Pull events will take place on Sept. 5 and 6, 2025, followed by the Demolition Derby on September 7. Organizers encourage fans of these popular events to act quickly, as the limited parking spots are expected to sell out fast.

Below are links for the two events at the Calhoun Fair.

https://calhounfair.net/pulls.html

https://calhounfair.net/demo.html

