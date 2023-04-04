HARDIN - Calhoun County voters have officially re-elected the Kampsville Village President, and have also elected a few trustees and school board members in the April 2023 Consolidated Election.

Amanda Johnson won her re-election bid as Kampsville Village President. Johnson defeated challenger Angelia Suhling and won 56% of the vote, while Suhling received 23% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Johnson will serve for aonther full four-year term.

Kamspville voters also elected William J. Agney and Gary W. Smith as Kampsville Village Trustees, and both will serve for unexpired 2-year terms. Three total candidates competed for two open positions - Josephine D. Becker was not elected.

Ken Schleeper was elected as a member of the Board of Education for Brussels Community Unit School District No. 42. He won 62% of the vote and defeated Michael Gilbreth, who received 51% of the vote. Schleeper will serve an unexpired 2-year term.

David Schleeper, Ashley Affholder, and Jaquelyn Rose won a slightly crowded race as members of the Board of Education for Brussels CUSD No. 42 for a full four-year term. Five total candidates competed for three open seats - Charles Kinder and Loren Kulp were not elected.

Several other candidates ran unopposed in the April 2023 Consolidated Election - a full list of election results for Calhoun County is available here.

