HARDIN - The first ever Calhoun County Duck Race is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 8, at the Joe Page Bridge.

Danielle Hurley, who is on the committee for the duck race, said this year the race will benefit St. Norbert School but hopes the event will expand in the future.

"We really want it to eventually become a huge event for the entire county," Hurley said.

The event will host plenty of activities for the whole family along Water Street in addition to the race itself.

"There will be food, games, a duck pond and a duck calling contest," Hurley said. "We just hope it that continues to grow. We've had thoughts of getting vendors involved in the coming years."

Hurley said the ducks will dropped into to the Illinois River near the Joe Page Bridge between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

"There was a test drop last Sunday," Hurley added. "The ducks that were in the lead for the first 45 minutes were the ones that came in dead last. So just because your duck starts out first doesn't mean it will finish first."

The race should take about an hour and half for the ducks to cross the finish line but Hurley said there are a lot of variables to consider.

"We don't know how long it would take if the wind was out of the south," she said. "We might have to move our finish line if the winds out of the south. You're dealing with the river and dealing with the elements so you never know. We also have to watch our window of opportunity to make sure a barge doesn't come."

Tickets for the race are $5 with a percentage of ticket sales going to the first place winner. Six ducks can be purchased for $25 and 13 ducks for $50.

Tickets are available from any St. Norbert School family member or at The Bank of Kampsville and Bank of Calhoun.

"We're encouraging everyone to come out and bring their family," Hurley said. "The little kids are going to love it."

