CALHOUN COUNTY - Several flyers being distributed through area gas stations and convenience stores are requesting the public's assistance in locating two individuals described as "armed and dangerous," and being pursued by the U.S. Marshals, but the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said "not so fast."

In the flyers, which can be found at several gas stations and convenience stores across Jersey, Calhoun and Northern Madison Counties, it is stated two people - a young black male and older white female - are wanted by authorities, including the U.S. Marshal Service, after the theft of contents of a family safe. Those contents, according to the flyers, include as much as $50,000 and a gun. Because of the latter, the flyer said the individuals listed are "armed and dangerous," adding they fled the alleged burglary via the Golden Eagle Ferry in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington did confirm an investigation into the theft of a safe's contents, which includes both a sum of money and possibly guns, is underway, but said neither his deputies, nor the U.S. Marshal Service were pursuing anyone as criminals at this time. He did say there were "persons of interest" being sought for questioning by the sheriff's office, but quickly added no charges have been filed or are even being sought at this time.

"We do not have enough information to file charges at this time," Heffington said. "We have not gotten that far. We're still trying to put it all together. We do have an active investigation of money and guns being stolen from a family safe, but we are trying to put it all together, and run people down for interviews. We still need facts, and that's what we're working on. We also need to locate some items yet."

Heffington said the flyers were distributed by the family, adding "I guess families can do what they want." He would not confirm the amount of money reportedly stolen, nor would he confirm the identities of the suspects listed on the fliers. Because Heffington would not confirm their identities, Riverbender.com has chosen to not disclose the names given on the flier and to withhold their photos.

"We have an open mind, and are working on it," Heffington said. "We're taking what the family is telling us, but we need to secure a few more interviews. That will go a big long way when we do."

