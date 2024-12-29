HARDIN CALHOUN 41, CARLINVILLE 33: In the final of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, Calhoun broke open a close game with an 18-10 third quarter to take the championship over the host Cavaliers at the Carlinville Big House.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 15 points, while Anna Oswald had nine points, Sadie Kiel had seven points, Audrey Gilman scored six points, and both Layla Longnecker and Stella Gress had two points each.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 13 points, while Jordyn Loveless had eight points, Hannah Gibson scored six points, Braley Wiser had three points, Kaitlyn Reels scored two points, and Ruthie Reels had a single point.

In the other games played on Saturday, in the seventh-place game, Williamsville won over Raymond Lincolnwood 37-23, Franklin South County won over Greenfield Northwestern for fifth place 56-33, and in the third-place game, Nokomis defeated Gillespie 47-43.

Zipprich, Gilman, and Kiel were named to the All-Tournament team for the Warriors, while Wiser and Tiburzi were named for the Cavaliers, Natalie Brownback and Grace DeWerff were named for the Redskins, and Mia Brawner was named for the Miners.

