HARDIN - The Calhoun boys baseball bats were hot in an 11-1 home victory in six innings over rival Greenfield on Thursday at Hardin.

A.J. Hillen led the hit parade with a 2-for-4 day with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Easton Clark, Reese Friedel and Wes Klocke also smacked two hits for the Warirors. Clark had two RBIs, Klocke scored two runs and Friedel also scored a run.

Calhoun's Gunner Armbruster scored two runs and had a hit, while Ty Bick scored two runs and had a RBI. Easton Clark was the winning pitcher for the Warriors and fanned nine.

Next for the Warriors is an 11 a.m. Saturday game at Griggsville-Perry, pending weather, and a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday clash at home against Carrollton.