HARDIN – The Calhoun Warriors notched a dramatic second-half comeback, but fell to St. Teresa 34-20 in the IHSA Class 1A State Football Playoffs semifinals.

Calhoun quarterback Ty Bick tossed two touchdown passes and fullback Jacob Watters ran for a 1-yard score. St. Teresa sophomore running back Jarcadia Wright scored on three touchdown runs and quarterback Ryan Fyke found the end zone as well.

Calhoun’s season ends at 9-4. St. Teresa advances to Memorial Stadium in Champaign at the University of Illinois next weekend for the IHSA Class 1A championship game.

Calhoun St. Teresa First Downs 14 14 By Rushing 10 10 By Passing 3 1 By Penalty 1 3 Rushing Attempts 50 42 Yards Gained 184 263 Yards Lost 16 9 Net Yards 168 254 Passing Completions 8 2 Passing Attempts 19 3 Interceptions 1 0 Net Yards 116 12 Total Offense (Net) 284 266 Punts 2 2 Yards 60 35 Punt Return/Yards 0 1/16 Kickoff Return/Yards 3/54 2/8 Interception Returns 0 1/70 Fumbles 0 2 Fumbles Lost 0 1 Penalties 7 9 Penalty Yards 65 95

Score By Quarters

Calhoun 0 6 8 Article continues after sponsor message 6 20 St. Teresa 14 7 7 6 34

Scoring

Quarter Team Score Summary Time 1st STHS 7-0 Jacardia Wright 9 yd run, kick good 1st STHS 14-0 Wright 1 yd run, kick good 2nd STHS 21-0 Ryan Fyke 12 yd run, kick good 2nd CHS 21-6 Ty Bick 13 yd pass to East Clark, run failed 3rd CHS 21-14 Bick 51 yd pass to Wes Klocke, Coley Lammy run 3rd STHS 28-14 Wright 42 yd run, kick good 4th CHS 21-20 Bick 1 yd run, run failed 4th STHS 20-34 Stanley Rodgers 70 yard interception return, kick failed

Calhoun Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Wes Klocke 18 – 66 yds

Ty Bick 14 – 49 yds, 1 TD

Jacob Watters 12-39 yds

Easton Clark 2 -9 yds

Cole Lammy 4 – 5 yds

Passing:

Clark 1 for 1, 5 yds

Bick 5 for 12, 82 yds

Klocke 2 for 5 29 yds

Receiving:

Klocke 4 for 77 yds, TD

Clark 1 for 13 yards, TD

Cole Lammy 1 for -3 yds

Armbruster 1 for 23 yards

Tyler Webster 1 for 6 yards

St. Teresa Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Wright 24 for 146 yards, 3 TD

Ryan Fyke 14 for 51 yards, TD

Zack Jarrett 4 for 57 yards

Passing:

Fyke 2 for 3 12 yards

Receiving:

Simon Brinkoetter 1 for 12 yards

Jarrett 1 for 0 yards Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

