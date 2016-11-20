Calhoun's offense got untracked in the second half and the Warriors battled St. Teresa to the end of Saturday's playoff game. (Photos by Alison Godar)HARDIN – The Calhoun Warriors notched a dramatic second-half comeback, but fell to St. Teresa 34-20 in the IHSA Class 1A State Football Playoffs semifinals.

Calhoun quarterback Ty Bick tossed two touchdown passes and fullback Jacob Watters ran for a 1-yard score. St. Teresa sophomore running back Jarcadia Wright scored on three touchdown runs and quarterback Ryan Fyke found the end zone as well.

Calhoun’s season ends at 9-4. St. Teresa advances to Memorial Stadium in Champaign at the University of Illinois next weekend for the IHSA Class 1A championship game.

 

Calhoun

St. Teresa

First Downs

14

14

By Rushing

10

10

By Passing

3

1

By Penalty

1

3

Rushing Attempts

50

42

Yards Gained

184

263

Yards Lost

16

9

Net Yards

168

254

Passing Completions

8

2

Passing Attempts

19

3

Interceptions

1

0

Net Yards

116

12

Total Offense (Net)

284

266

Punts

2

2

Yards

60

35

Punt Return/Yards

0

1/16

Kickoff Return/Yards

3/54

2/8

Interception Returns

0

1/70

Fumbles

0

2

Fumbles Lost

0

1

Penalties

7

9

Penalty Yards

65

95

 

 

 

 

Score By Quarters

Calhoun

0

6

8

6

20

St. Teresa

14

7

7

6

34

 

Scoring

Quarter

Team

Score

Summary

Time

1st

STHS

7-0

Jacardia Wright 9 yd run, kick good

 

1st

STHS

14-0

Wright 1 yd run, kick good

 

2nd

STHS

21-0

Ryan Fyke 12 yd run, kick good

 

2nd

CHS

21-6

Ty Bick 13 yd pass to East Clark, run failed

 

3rd

CHS

21-14

Bick 51 yd pass to Wes Klocke, Coley Lammy run

 

3rd

STHS

28-14

Wright 42 yd run, kick good

 

4th

CHS

21-20

Bick 1 yd run, run failed

 

4th

STHS

20-34

Stanley Rodgers 70 yard interception return, kick failed

 

 

Calhoun Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Wes Klocke 18 – 66 yds   

Ty Bick 14 – 49 yds, 1 TD

Jacob Watters  12-39 yds

Easton Clark 2 -9 yds

Cole Lammy 4 – 5 yds                                   

Passing:                                                  

Clark 1 for 1, 5 yds

Bick 5 for 12, 82 yds 

Klocke 2 for 5 29 yds

Receiving:                        

Klocke 4 for 77 yds, TD 

Clark 1 for 13 yards, TD 

Cole Lammy 1 for -3 yds

Armbruster 1 for 23 yards 

Tyler Webster 1 for 6 yards

St. Teresa Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Wright 24 for 146 yards, 3 TD

 Ryan Fyke 14 for 51 yards, TD

 Zack Jarrett 4 for 57 yards

Passing:

Fyke 2 for 3 12 yards

Receiving:

Simon Brinkoetter 1 for 12 yards 

Jarrett 1 for 0 yards Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

