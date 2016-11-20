Calhoun bounces back in second half to give St. Teresa playoff fight to the end
HARDIN – The Calhoun Warriors notched a dramatic second-half comeback, but fell to St. Teresa 34-20 in the IHSA Class 1A State Football Playoffs semifinals.
Calhoun quarterback Ty Bick tossed two touchdown passes and fullback Jacob Watters ran for a 1-yard score. St. Teresa sophomore running back Jarcadia Wright scored on three touchdown runs and quarterback Ryan Fyke found the end zone as well.
Calhoun’s season ends at 9-4. St. Teresa advances to Memorial Stadium in Champaign at the University of Illinois next weekend for the IHSA Class 1A championship game.
|
|
Calhoun
|
St. Teresa
|
First Downs
|
14
|
14
|
By Rushing
|
10
|
10
|
By Passing
|
3
|
1
|
By Penalty
|
1
|
3
|
Rushing Attempts
|
50
|
42
|
Yards Gained
|
184
|
263
|
Yards Lost
|
16
|
9
|
Net Yards
|
168
|
254
|
Passing Completions
|
8
|
2
|
Passing Attempts
|
19
|
3
|
Interceptions
|
1
|
0
|
Net Yards
|
116
|
12
|
Total Offense (Net)
|
284
|
266
|
Punts
|
2
|
2
|
Yards
|
60
|
35
|
Punt Return/Yards
|
0
|
1/16
|
Kickoff Return/Yards
|
3/54
|
2/8
|
Interception Returns
|
0
|
1/70
|
Fumbles
|
0
|
2
|
Fumbles Lost
|
0
|
1
|
Penalties
|
7
|
9
|
Penalty Yards
|
65
|
95
|
|
|
Score By Quarters
|
Calhoun
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
6
|
20
|
St. Teresa
|
14
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
34
Scoring
|
Quarter
|
Team
|
Score
|
Summary
|
Time
|
1st
|
STHS
|
7-0
|
Jacardia Wright 9 yd run, kick good
|
|
1st
|
STHS
|
14-0
|
Wright 1 yd run, kick good
|
|
2nd
|
STHS
|
21-0
|
Ryan Fyke 12 yd run, kick good
|
|
2nd
|
CHS
|
21-6
|
Ty Bick 13 yd pass to East Clark, run failed
|
|
3rd
|
CHS
|
21-14
|
Bick 51 yd pass to Wes Klocke, Coley Lammy run
|
|
3rd
|
STHS
|
28-14
|
Wright 42 yd run, kick good
|
|
4th
|
CHS
|
21-20
|
Bick 1 yd run, run failed
|
|
4th
|
STHS
|
20-34
|
Stanley Rodgers 70 yard interception return, kick failed
|
Calhoun Individual Stats:
Rushing:
Wes Klocke 18 – 66 yds
Ty Bick 14 – 49 yds, 1 TD
Jacob Watters 12-39 yds
Easton Clark 2 -9 yds
Cole Lammy 4 – 5 yds
Passing:
Clark 1 for 1, 5 yds
Bick 5 for 12, 82 yds
Klocke 2 for 5 29 yds
Receiving:
Klocke 4 for 77 yds, TD
Clark 1 for 13 yards, TD
Cole Lammy 1 for -3 yds
Armbruster 1 for 23 yards
Tyler Webster 1 for 6 yards
St. Teresa Individual Stats:
Rushing:
Wright 24 for 146 yards, 3 TD
Ryan Fyke 14 for 51 yards, TD
Zack Jarrett 4 for 57 yards
Passing:
Fyke 2 for 3 12 yards
Receiving:
Simon Brinkoetter 1 for 12 yards
Jarrett 1 for 0 yards Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
