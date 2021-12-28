HARDIN CALHOUN 38, WILLIAMSVILLE 28: Calhoun took an early advantage, then never looked back as the Warriors defeated Williamsville in the opening game of the Red group.

The Warriors held leads of 14-6, 23-7 and 32-19 after the first three periods, while the Bullets outscored Calhoun 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 12 points, while Ella Sievers had eight points, Audrey Gidman scored seven points, Lacy Pohlman scored six points, Maddie Buchanan had four points and Jaelyn Hill had a single point.

Calhoun next plays South County Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Calhoun Girls Notch Big Win Over South County

Calhoun's basketball girls notched a big win last Wednesday night at home against previously undefeated South County 42-37 at James A. Ringhausen Gym in Hardin.

Calhoun converted 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to account for all their points in the frame and held on to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Freshman Kate Zipprich led the team in 13 points and seven rebounds. Senior Ella Sievers also hit double figures with 10 points, including three of the eight free throws the Lady Warriors converted in the fourth quarter.

Ella also had five rebounds and four assists on the night. Calhoun/Brussels and South County will meet two more times this season as they are in the same pools at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament and North Greene Lady Spartan Classic.

Calhoun/Brussels opens with Williamsville next Monday at the Carlinville Tournament.

CB 8 11 15 8 - 42

SC 7 11 10 9 - 37

CB (8-2) - Lila Simon 3, Maddie Buchanan 4, Ella Sievers 10, Mallory Kamp 1, Jaelyn Hill 6, Kate Zipprich 13, Audrey Gilman 5

2FG - 11 3FG - 3 FT - 11/16 Fouls - 17

SC - Eden Copelin 2, Olivia Crayne 12, Mae Bandelow 10, Kenna Bixby 10, Maddie Mutch 31, Caroline Peters 2

2FG - 10 3FG - 2 FT - 11/20 Fouls - 11

