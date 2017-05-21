IHSA CLASS 1A MORRISONVILLE REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, PAWNEE 0: Easton Clark scattered six hits and struck out eight as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Pawnee 9-0 Saturday morning to win the IHSA Class 1A Morrisonville Regional championship and advance to the Greenville College Sectional against the Valmeyer Regional winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Saturday's game between the host Pirates and Mount Olive was postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday because of rain.

The game was moved to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin because of rainy weather Friday and early Saturday.

Connor Gilman was 2-for-3 with a homer for the Warriors, who moved to 21-14 on the year; Ty Bick was 2-for-2, A.J.Hillen 2-for-4, Brandon Baalman 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Trent Buchanan 2-for-4 with a triple, Gunner Armbruster 1-2 with two RBIs, Wes Klocke 1-for-4 and Clark 1-for-4.

