HARDIN - The Calhoun Warriors and the Pleasant Hill Wolves have been long-time rivals on the gridiron, however, as of now, there is a possibility that we could see the two schools co-op in the very near future.

Warriors head football coach Aaron Elmore said: "Pleasant Hill contacted us about the possibility and we have discussed with the Calhoun Unit 40 board. We are open to future talks. That's about it at this time."

The reasons for the possible co-op are unknown.

Pleasant Hill, who already co-ops with Barry (Western) High School made it to the playoffs with a 5-4 regular record this past season for the first time since 2009. They did so with 21 players listed on the roster and nine will graduate in the summer. Depth has been a recurring problem over the years for the Wolves and one can assume that's a reason for a possible co-op.

If the co-op comes to fruition, it will also spark another question if Western will continue their co-op with Pleasant Hill.

Since Elmore took over the Warriors football program in 2013, Calhoun has made the playoffs the past three seasons, including the semifinals in 2016. The Warriors will graduate 12 seniors from their 35-man roster.

IHSA.org lists Pleasant Hill High School's enrollment at 79 students and Calhoun's at 142. Brussels High School currently co-ops with Calhoun and their enrollment is 61. That means the overall enrollment would be 282 at the moment. If Western is still involved then that number jumps to 424, thus putting the team into Class 2A.

More information on the subject is expected to come out in the coming weeks.

