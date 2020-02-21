CHAMPAIGN - Multiple area wrestlers advanced to the Saturday IHSA wrestling championship matches on Friday. In 2A, Caleb Tyus from Civic Memorial and Zeke Waltz from Jersey Community High School both advanced. In 3A, Luke Odom and Lloyd Reynolds from Edwardsville and Josh Koderhandt from Belleville West advanced.

The state championship matches will be held Saturday.

In class 2A 132-match, Caleb Tyus beat Victor Guzman of Rock Island 8-0. Tyus will now wrestle Brody Norman of Washington in the championship match Saturday night.

In the 160-match, Zeke Waltz advanced by beating Caden Emd of Crystal Lake 3-2. He will now face Bilal Bailey of TF North.

Caine Tyus lost the 138-semifinal to Noah Villarreal. Villarreal moved on to the championship match. Caine Tyus is still alive and will wrestle Saturday.

In class 3A, Luke Odom dominated the semifinals and beat Kai Conway of Barrington 8-0. Odom will now face Bradley Gillum in the championship match.

In the 285-match, Edwardsville's Lloyd Reynolds beat Jalen Grant 5-2 to advance to the championship match and will wrestle Mike Bosco.

Below is a complete summary for area wrestlers of Friday.

CLASS 3A

The day started out in the first round of the wresltebacks at 113, where Collinsville's Joe Biciocchi was eliminated by Joe McDermott of Bolingbrook 5-3, while at 120 pounds, the other Kahok representative, Jalen May, lost his quarterfinal bout to DeKalb's Danny Curran 5-2, then was eliminated when he lost his second round wrestleback match to Owen Dunlap of Chicago Marist 4-2.

In the 126-pound wrestlebacks, the Tigers' Dylan Gvillo won his first round bout with a pin of Chicago Mt. Carmel's Alex Lalezus at 2:56, but Gvillo was pinned in the second round by Nick Minnito of Plainfield Central at 3:13, and was eliminated. At 132 pounds, Edwardsville's Austin Bauer won in overtime in the first round of the wrestlebacks, defeating Andrew Lina of Huntley 8-6, but in the second round, Bauer lost to Ethan Stilles of Lombard Montini 12-2, and was eliminated.

In the 152-pound wrestlebacks, Edwardsville's Will Zupanci was eliminated inthe first round, losing by fall to DeKalb's Damien Lopez at 2:53, but at 160 pounds, Odom won twice to advance to the final, taking the quarterfinal match over Brayden Thompson of Lombard Montini 10-1, then winning his semifinal bout, defeating Kai Conway of Barrington 8-0. In the 170-pound wrestlebacks, Alton's Damien Jones won twice to advance, taking his first round match over Doug Pham of Lombard Glenbard East 9-3, then winning the second round match over Cole Pradel of Oswego 10-9. Edwardsville's Drew Gvillo lost in his first round wrestleback match by fall to St. Charles East's Carter Maggio at 49 seconds.

In the 220-pound quarterfinals, Blake Moss of Edwardsville was pinned by Orland Park Sandburg's Kevin Zimmer at 3:22, and then lost his second round wrestleback bout to Nikolas Mishka of Chicago Mt. Carmel 4-3, and was eliminated. Finally, at 285 pounds, Reynolds won by disqualification over Fabian Gonzalez of Oak Park-River Forest, then won his semifinal match over Jalen Grant of Chicago Mt. Carmel 5-2 to go through to Saturday's final.

CLASS 2A

The Class 2A day started in the 120-pound division, where Melvin Rogers of East St. Louis lost his second round wrestleback match to Abe Hinrichsen of Washington 8-0, and was eliminated. His Flyer teammate, Zion Wilhite, was also eliminated in the 126-pound wrestlebacks, losing his second round match to Luke Menzies of Antioch 3-0. Caleb Tyus went through to the 132-pound final with a 8-0 win over Victor Guzman of Rock Island, while his brother Caine lost in the 138-pound semifinals to Noah Villarreal of Aurora Christian 6-1.

In the 145-pound wrestlebacks, CM's Abe Wojcikiewicz was eliminated in the first round, being pinned by Deerfield's Ben Svartsman at 1:11. In the 152-pound semifinals, Triad's Garrett Bakarich lost to Grant LaDuke of Lemont 5-0, while Waltz won his 160-pound semifinal over Caden Ernd of Crystal Lake Central 3-2 to advance to Saturday's final. In the 182-pound wrestlebacks, Triad's Kaden Marmon won his first round match over James Williams of Evergreen Park 5-1, but was pinned in the second round by Basillio Betancourt of Midlothian Breman at 5:13, and was eliminated.

Finally, in the 220-pound division, Triad's Collin North lost by fall in the first round of the wrestlebacks by Andrew Hudec of Crystal Lake Central at 1:06, and in the 285-pound class, Jersey's Wyatt Daniels was pinned by Quinn Wilcoxen of Bensenville Fenton at 41 seconds.

There are no area wrestlers who are competing in the Class 1A tournament.

The remaining wrestleback rounds, along with the third place and championship bouts, preceded by the Grand March of the finalists, will take place Saturday at State Farm Center.

