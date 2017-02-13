EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville junior basketballer Caleb Strohmeier has made many contributions to the Tigers this season.

None has been more important to the Tigers this season than Strohmeier drawing the assignment to guard the opposition's best player.

“It's something I take pride in,” Strohmeier said, “trying to take away their best players; they give me a job and I try to do it the best that I can.”

Preparation for Granite City played a key role in Friday night's 71-29 EHS win at Lucco-Jackson Gym. “We did a good job preparing for these guys; we came out and executed really well.

“They've have a lot of good athletes always. We just prepare for each game the same and just come out and try to do our best.”

With next week's announcement of the pairings and schedules for the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, Strohmeier realizes that it's getting close to when teams want to be playing at their best. “It's definitely getting close to that time,” Strohmeier said. “We're just trying to get to our peak and do the best that we can.”

