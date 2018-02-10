GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville High boys' basketball team defeated Granite City in a hard-fought affair Friday night 42-37 at Granite City's Memorial Gym. And according to the Tigers' Caleb Strohmeier, it was the type of game that will help his team get ready for the upcoming post-season.

“Absolutely,” Strohmeier said in a post-game interview. “They're a good team, it came down to the wire, but we were luckily able to pull it out.”

Strohmeier, the game's leading scorer with 19 points, agreed that this would be a big help when the IHSA playoffs begin later this month. He also gave the Warriors much credit as well.

“Oh yeah,” Strohmeier said. “This was definitely a close one, definitely a tough one. They guarded us well, but, yeah, that'll definitely help us down the road.”

The game was tied 35-35 with just over two minutes left in regulation before the Tigers outscored Granite 7-2 to clinch the game.

“You know, we just had some situations where we got fouled, and we were able to make free throws,” Strohmeier said, “and came up with the win.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers' defense played a big factor in the game, along with key rebounding.

“I think R.J. (Wilson) did a great job rebounding as well,” Strohmeier said, “but on the defensive side, I think (Jaylon) Tuggle did a really good job guarding his guy, and Malik (Robinson) and Jack (Marinko) taking their guys away.”

The Tigers began a three game road stretch win the win, and Strohmeier agreed that the win was a perfect start to the stretch.

“We've got a couple more here next week,” Strohmeier said, “and we're looking to get the win there, so this was a good start.

“I just hope we keep winning,” Strohmeier added with a laugh.

And as the regular season winds down and the playoffs begin, Caleb Strohmeier and his teammates will be ready to help the Tigers start another deep run into the post-season.

More like this: