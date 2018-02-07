Listen to the story

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team appears on track as the post-season comes closer.

Alton slipped by a solid CBC team on Tuesday night at Alton 68-65. The game was tied at 28-all at the half.

Kevin Caldwell had 21 points to pace Alton; Malik Smith had 18 points; and Joshua Rivers had 13 points.

Alton improves to 13-8 overall with the win; CBC falls to 7-12.

Alton travels to Collinsville Friday night, then hosts Edwardsville on Feb. 16 in two Southwestern Conference encounters.