GLEN CARBON- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Caitlin Lloyd from O’Fallon has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.

For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, called Suite Dreams, Caitlin worked with The Women’s Safe House. She repainted two of the rooms at the Safe House in bright colors to make the living environment more cheerful and hopeful. Caitlin also organized with others to make fleece blankets and held a brook drive which resulted in over 500 books for the Safe House. Lastly, Caitlin built a bookcase to house the books that were collected so they were easily accessible for the residents.

Through her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Caitlin learned valuable life skills that she will be able to use throughout her life. “I definitely learned the importance of persistence and dedication,” said Caitlin. “There were times when I felt the project was overwhelming and I might not finish. However, I took each part one step at a time to stay on schedule,” she added.

Caitlin is the daughter of Matt and Kristen Lloyd. She is a junior at O’Fallon Township High School. Caitlin has been a Girl Scout for 12 years.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, recognizes a Girl Scout's commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious Gold Award.

Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

