CHAMPAIGN – Civic Memorial junior wrestler Caine Tyus (42-4) finished third place on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament with a 6-3 decision over Bryce Shelton.

“Last year I didn’t get to stand on the podium because I got sixth but today I got third and I'm up there with the best of them. Last night I was pretty bummed out but my coach told me that I had to forget about it and today was a new day,” Tyus said.

Caine Tyus placed sixth last year in the 120-pound class. He lost to Danny McPherson of Antiloch in the fifth-place match.

Caine Tyus took a 6-0 win over Nate Dampier of Marion but lost in the regional championship bout to Bloomington's Ryan Gardner 5-0.

“My brother getting to the finals pushed me to get third. Having my brother here helped me because we were able to warm up together and push each other.”

In the sectional, Caine in the 138 class, defeated Kylan Montgomery 2-0, in the sectional championship match to advance to state.

Tyus lost to Noah Villarreal in the semi-final bout 6-1. Tyus then had to wrestle in the semi-final wrestle back where he was matched with Montgomery again of Mascoutah over the last two years Tyus and Montgomery have faced off a lot. Tyus beat Montgomery 4-0 to advance to the third-place match.

