EAST ST. LOUIS – A Cahokia woman - Jasmine Davison - was sentenced to eighteen months in prison on Friday, March 4, 2022, for her involvement in an ID-theft scam from 2015 to 2018.

Davison, 29, and her fellow conspirators used the stolen names and social security numbers of real people to set up new cellular service accounts at Sprint stores across Southern Illinois.

In addition, they used the accounts to acquire cellular telephones without paying for them and resold the phones to other cellular retail stores for cash. Davison is the third defendant to be sentenced in the case.

On February 18, 2021, Michael Henderson was sentenced to serve 24 months and 1 day in prison. Kyetia Hines was sentenced on May 5, 2021, to serve 28 months, 4 of which ran concurrent with a prior sentence. Antoinette Davis, the last defendant in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Cahokia Police Department.

