Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market Bringing Authentic Native American Art, Jewelry and More to Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - The 19th annual Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market will showcase the artwork of over 35 Native American artists who will also teach attendees about their heritage. The event is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville next weekend, November 25-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Cahokia Mounds Executive Director Linda Krieg described the event as “full of activity.”

“The Holiday Market is full of activity - it’s a very busy day, it goes by very quickly,” Krieg said. “The Native American artists that are here from across the United States, they’re really involved with explaining their heritage, their traditional ways, and their traditional arts.”

She said the event will feature several unique items and help spread awareness of Native American culture from its history to the modern day.

“They’re all Native American, handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces,” Krieg said of the items at the event. “We now have over 35 artists of different tribal affiliations, and they want to teach how and where the Native Americans are - because we seem to think Native Americans are going from this Earth, and they’re not - they’re very much alive and all over the place.”

For more information, call (618) 344-9221 or (618) 344-7316, or visit cahokiamounds.org.

