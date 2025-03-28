CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - House Republicansback our military and veterans for their sacrifices to protect our great nation. State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Cahokia Heights) says there are many ways we can show respect to individuals who are active-duty in the military. House Bill 1125 was filed by Rep. Schmidt to say, “thank you for your service.”

“My bill is a small gesture to show appreciation to the men and women who are committed to serving the greatest nation on earth,” said Schmidt. “This legislation should have bipartisan support, and I look forward to see it move forward in committee so we can further honor those serving in the military.”

HB1125 amends the Illinois Vehicle Code. If passed and signed into law, the bill would eliminate vehicle registration fees (vehicle weighing not more than 8,000 pounds) for active-duty military personnel. The current law reduces registration fees, but Rep. Schmidt wants to see the fees completely waived.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

