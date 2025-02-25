CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in the 100 block of Lazarcheff in Cahokia Heights, which has now resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. Charles E. Jones succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Since the shooting, detectives have pursued more than 60 leads, according to Sgt. Andrew Pierson, public information officer for the Major Case Squad.

“Persons of interest have developed, and some individuals are in custody,” he said.

However, he emphasized that the investigation remains active and that no further details regarding names or potential charges will be disclosed at this time.

The findings will ultimately be presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Pierson urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward, reinforcing the importance of community assistance in ongoing investigations. Tips can be provided at the Major Case Squad Command Post by calling 618-332-4277 or through Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

