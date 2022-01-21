JERSEYVILLE - Cahokia went on a 9-0 run in the final minutes, helped by steal-and-scores by Omarion Gooden and Isaiah Sanders, that helped clinch the game as the Comanches went on to defeat Edwardsville 46-42 in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic round-robin tournament Wednesday night at Havens Gym.

The win ended an 11-game losing streak for the Comanches and was their first win over the Tigers since Feb. 2, 2010, a 59-58 win at Cahokia's gym.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 16-13 lead after the first quarter, but only scored two points in the second period and trailed at halftime 19-18. The Comanches held the lead at 30-29 after the third quarter, with the Tigers going out to a 42-37 lead with 3:23 left in regulation. Gooden's steal late tied the game for Cahokia, and Sanders did the same in the next Edwardsville possession to give the Comanches the lead for good as part of Cahokia's run that decided the game.

Gooden led the Comanches with 17 points, while Sanders added six points. Bryce Spiller led the Tigers with 14 points on the night.

Cahokia is now 2-12, and face Granite City in their final game of the tournament Friday night at 6 p.m., while Edwardsville goes to 9-11 and meet up with the host Panthers in the tournament's final game at 7:30 p.m.

The Comanches and Tigers meet up again at Edwardsville's Lucco-Jackson Gym Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m., then Edwardsville hosts O'Fallon on Jan. 28, also starting at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia plays a South Seven conference game at Carbondale Jan. 28, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

GRANITE CITY 46, JERSEY 42 (OT): Granite City won their second straight game in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, going into overtime to get the win over the hosts at Havens Gym.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 14-10, then saw the lead cut to 25-23 at halftime, but extended it to 36-31 after three quarters. The Panthers rallied to tie the score at the end of regulation 40-40, but Granite outscored Jersey 6-2 in the overtime to win.

Tyrek Thomas led the Warriors with 20 points, with Mark Yarborough and Tyrese Grose both hitting for seven points each, Mario Brown scored six points, Marc-Kell Campbell scored four points and Trevon Bond came up with two points.

Edward Roberts led the Panthers with 14 points, while Ayden Kanallakan scored 12 points, Sam Lamer added seven points, Jaxon Brunaugh had six points and both Tanner Brunaugh and Drake Goetten each had two points.

Granite City is now 10-9, while Jersey goes to 8-9.

In the Nashville tournament, Metro-East Lutheran won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 67-62 in overtime.

