AFFTON, Mo. - Stanley Lucas scored twice for Edwardsville, but some defensive miscues cost the Tigers as CBC handed Edwardsville a 5-2 Mid-States Club Hockey Association defeat at Affton Ice Rink in south St. Louis County Monday night.

The Tigers fell to 1-1-0 (2 points) on the season in the MSCHA's Municipal Conference; the Cadets had eliminated the Tigers from the semifinals of last season's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs and Monday's game was their first meeting since then.

“We had a couple of extremely poor defensive plays with the puck and they ended up in the net,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “Good teams don't give away goals like that.

“We had some good opportunities to score and we couldn't capitalize on it. It's still early, though; we did some good things in the game that we can build on and we'll think positive and learn from this.”

Matthew Griffin was in goal for the Tigers Monday night. Cadet goals came from Joe Gagan, Eric Brown (who scored twice), Tony Andrews and Cody Weber had goals for the Cadets.

The Tigers take on Lindbergh in a Muny Conference game at 9:30 p.m. Friday at South County Ice Rink, then return to Affton at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a conference game against St. Louis University High before returning to their home East Alton Ice Arena for a 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 game against DeSmet.

