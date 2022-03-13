SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 15 new Troopers of Cadet Class 134 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, bringing the total ISP troopers added since 2019 to 279. Cadet Class 134 was a “Fast Track” class for certified police officers to become Illinois State Troopers through participation in an accelerated training program. The new Troopers will report to five ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Cadet Class 134 marks the sixth cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker, which brings the total investment to 279 new Troopers since 2019. The Governor’s proposed ISP budget for Fiscal Year 2023 will be the largest in ISP history and will allow for an additional 300 new Troopers.

“On behalf of the State of Illinois, I wish a heartfelt congratulations to the new Troopers of Cadet Class 134,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, 15 brave men and women are joining the ranks of our esteemed Illinois State Police. As graduates of the prestigious Illinois State Police Academy, these Troopers are joining the ranks of ISP with a heightened understanding of what it means to lead and an ongoing pledge to protect Illinois residents and communities. I wish these new officers the best of luck in the months and years ahead.”

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly welcomed the new Troopers after delivering the Oath of an Officer.

“I am proud of these officers who join the ranks of the Illinois State Police today, bringing with them years of prior law enforcement experience and added value to our premier organization,” said Director Brendan Kelly. “These new Troopers will be apart of a tradition embarking on 100 years of integrity, service, and pride.”

The Troopers have completed a demanding 14-week Fast-Track program of physical and classroom instruction which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical

Incident Response, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more. Cadet Class 134 is the second Fast-Track class since 2004. Cadet Class 134 consisted of local officers from various agencies bringing their prior law enforcement experience and specialty training with them.

In addition to the 14-week Fast-Track academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers (FTOs) under a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 28 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program are advanced to solo-patrol status.

The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways:

·District 6 Pontiac, 3 cadets

·District 8 Metamora, 3 cadets

·District 11 Collinsville, 6 cadets

·District 12 Effingham, 2 cadets

·District 21 Ashkum, 1 cadet

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Earlier this year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) “Ten Shared Principles”.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information. The ISPMB is processing applications for Cadet Class 138 which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2022. Cadet Class 138 has the potential to include Fast Track and Non-Fast Track applicants. The deadline to apply and submit all required documents is June 1, 2022.

