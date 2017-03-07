EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Edwardsville’s Cabaret Showcase Productions (CSP), presents its encore production of, "Tom Sawyer" The Musical!” Based loosely on Mark Twain's timeless novel, this musical adaptation tells the story of a 14-year-old boy growing up in the fictional town of St. Petersburg, Missouri. This adaptation was written by CSP’s artistic director Paul Herbert Pitts. The show is a part of the CSP’s Theater Conservatory Class which provided students opportunities to learn professional theater and music techniques which they have performed at various locations throughout the community including Lincoln Middle School, The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL, The Fox Theater in St. Louis, and The Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

Our talented young actors take the stage as Tom, Aunt Polly, Becky Thatcher, and Huckleberry Finn, depicting life along the banks of the Mississippi River in 1876 with authenticity and pizzazz. The audience will enjoy thrilling escapes, unforgettable antics, and catchy musical numbers that will make anyone—young or old—want to sing along. With a contemporary rock score composed by Paul Herbert Pitts and a great story line, your family will sure enjoy this production.

The Cast features students from Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Alton, Bethalto, O'Fallon, Belleville, St. Louis and other surrounding communities. The performance takes place on Saturday, March 11, 2017, 8:00 pm at the Nazarene Community Theater, 400 North Central Avenue, in Roxana IL, 62084. Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for students, and Children age 5 and under get in free. For tickets and more information, please call 618.656.7219 or email: paulpitts@att.net.

