GLEN CARBON - Owen Kolesa, a junior forward for the boys' basketball team at Father McGivney Catholic High School, has played an important role for the Griffins this season, and will be a key factor in the success the team enjoys in the upcoming IHSA Class 1A playoffs.

He averaged 7.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds a game on the season. He is a Byron, Petri, Carlson & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

On Feb. 15, 2025, Kolesa had an outstanding game against Jersey contributing 17 points. The Griffins finished with a 15-18 overall record in the 2024-2025 campaign.

Kolesa was interviewed after McGivney's 38-35 win over Maryville Christian on Feb. 15. He agreed that the comeback win over Maryville helped build up the team's confidence going into the final week of the regular season and the postseason run.

"It really did build some confidence," Kolesa said after that encounter. "We were down, we battled through as a team. it gave us a lot of confidence through everything."

Kolesa said the Griffins played their best basketball when it mattered most heading into the postseason. Kolesa is also a baseball player for the Father McGivney Griffins.

Kolesa is a junior and will return for Griffins' basketball action in 2025-2026. He said the goal for next year will definitely be to capture a regional championship and have a strong season. Kolesa will play a pivotal role in the Griffins success next year.

