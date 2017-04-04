CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – SIUE's Nichyria Byrd broke the school record Saturday in the long jump as the Cougars competed at the Joey Haines Invitational.

Byrd won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 8.5 inches (6.00 meters). She previously tied the school record of 19-4.25 set by Jatavia Wright in 2013.

"I'm ecstatic about her jump," said SIUE jumps coach Joey Pacione. "Last season she had a wind-aided jump over six meters so I know getting a legal jump over six meters has been on her mind for a long time."

Byrd won the Gateway Classic last spring with a 19-9 wind-aided mark.

"The mark not only was a school record but will likely qualify her to the first round of nationals," said Pacione. "I am really excited to see what her future has in store."

SIUE women's and men's track and field turned in numerous personal bests in its two meets over the weekend.

"We got a lot accomplished this weekend," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "With lots of personal bests and a school record, I would call this a successful weekend."

All four SIUE runners at the Washington University Invite Friday evening posted personal bests in the 10,000.

One the women's side, Erin Kennedy took seventh overall in 36 minutes, 54.80, which places her No. 3 on SIUE's all-time list. Jess Clarke placed 17th in 37:52.30. In the men's race, Tyler Owens finished 12th in 31:35.40. Anthony Holshouser took 18th in 32:02.20.

SIUE had two personal bests in the hammer Friday at the Joey Haines Invitational. Austin Lynch went 137-9 while Alec Dutton came in sixth place at 179-8. Nick Matthews placed fourth in the event at 182-1.

Other top performances at the Joey Haines Invitational included: