EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE sophomore Nichyria Byrd was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Joey Haines Invitational last weekend.

Byrd won the women's long jump event, placing first out of 23 competitors on Saturday with a leap of 19 feet, 8.5 inches (6.00 meters). Her jump broke the school record by four inches, which was originally 19-4.25 and was held by Byrd and Jatavia Wright in 2013.

This jump catapults Byrd to second place in the Ohio Valley Conference and 20th in the West Region.

She shared the weekly award with Austin Peay pole vaulter Savannah Amato.

SIUE will be back in action Saturday at the Cougars' home event, the SIUE Gateway Classic. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.