EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join them for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Parks Department will be showing “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963) starring Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret, and Janet Leigh.

This movie is a musical and comedy.

"We will have a special visitor stop by before the movie. Will it be Conrad or Elvis?," the department said in a release.

Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is October 11.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, (618) 692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

