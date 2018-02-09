GODFREY - Demolition is being conducted on Godfrey Road by Midwest Petroleum, and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he could not be happier.

The former gas station, located at 5405 Godfrey Road, once housed a gas station operated by that corporation, and previous to that, was beloved Godfrey establishment "Chuck's Bait Shop." McCormick said he was not sure why the property was being demolished, but said the property had not been in operation for approximately two years. He said demolition began a few weeks ago, and the property was now nearly completely razed.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was not an eyesore like the Hi-Way House, but I am glad to see it go regardless," McCormick said. "From what we understand, everything is good with the old gas tanks. I don't know if they are still there or not - the village has nothing to do with that part of it - but, as far as contamination and all that, it checks out."

Midwest Petroleum is completely handling the demolition, and McCormick said the Village of Godfrey would likely not become involved until the building goes up for sale and a new business begins building something new on the site, which is something McCormick would like to see.

"It's at a great location on Godfrey Road, and we want people to know that Godfrey is open for business," McCormick said. "Once the fence is down, and everything is clear of debris, hopefully they sell it, and we can get a new business in there."

More like this: