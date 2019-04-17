ALTON – Children will soon be going bananas at the Riverbender Community Center.

Wanting to give back to the community, the staff of the Prairie Land Buzz Magazine has scheduled a magical treat for children in May. Chef Bananas, a former chef who exchanged the culinary arts for the art of sleight of hand magic, will perform two high-interactive magic shows at the Center on Sunday, May, 5 at 2 and 4 p.m. Cost is only $6 per ticket in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets are available online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register and all proceeds will go towards supporting the Center’s programs and activities for River Bend youth.

“Chef Bananas cooks up a recipe that guarantees everyone will have the time of their lives,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “With a focus on comedy, Chef's family magic show is unlike anything you have seen before. He will have the children laughing one minute, and on their feet clapping the next.”

The community center, located at 200 W. Third St. in Alton, has been serving the community as a nonprofit gathering place since 2009. Allsman said the Center works hardest to provide kids a safe place to play, learn and interact, free from the trappings of tobacco, alcohol and other harmful substances. It was this mission in particular which drew the attention of the publication’s editor Tara Cale.

“We decided last year we wanted to give back,” Cale said. “The Riverbender Community Center was our choice. There are a lot of good organizations out there that need help, but we thought this would have a positive impact on the most people – not just directly, but indirectly too. It helps kids stay out of trouble now. When people end up in jail or in prison later, that's a big impact on people as well as the community at large. That was the main reason we chose it. It has the biggest impact.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cale said she is also looking for some business partners to help provide additional sponsorship to the event. She said her husband, Tony Cale, who runs the publication with her, is also a retired corrections and parole officer. She said his background gives them a rare perspective into the social and economic impact of incarceration. She said helping divert possible delinquent children while they are young will prevent such negative impacts when they are older.

The reasoning of the Cales is directly in line with the purpose of the center. Allsman said the Riverbender Community Center serves people from the Dragonfly Room play center, designed for preschoolers, to a game circle for seniors. For the kids, who are the driving force behind the center's mission, Allsman said there are a variety of activities. The Dragonfly Room offers a space to play for younger kids, but Friday nights offer Open Play for kids of all ages. Open Play features access to pool tables, a rock climbing wall, interactive technology, a movie theater area and a plethora of arcade games. The center also hosts middle school dances and recently implemented Kids Connections for third- through fifth-graders on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Wild Wednesdays is a new non-alcohol, college-age program featuring country line dancing that caters to those 18 and older.

Allsman said the community center would not be able to serve the community as it has without fund-raising efforts from its friends, partners and overall community itself. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the center does not receive federal or state funding. It relies on a myriad of funding from community organizations, businesses, and some individuals. It is also staffed by a group of dedicated high school, college, and adult volunteers.

Allsman said the fund-raising efforts of the Prairie Land Buzz Magazine will be exceedingly beneficial to the center while also staying true to its mission.

“We hold several fundraisers throughout the year but this seems like an especially appropriate one because it entertains the children,” he said. “It also gives us a chance to expose the center to children and parents and allows them to see our other offerings and fun activities.”

More like this: