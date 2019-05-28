ST. LOUIS - A Business-A-Thon is set from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the World Community Center at 438 North Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis.

"This event will get individuals at the beginning stages on how and what to do to establish their own business," said Byron Pierson, one of the organizers. "It will help them develop their business-model canvas, to improve products that are already being sold, and help them develop future products. This is free help!

"In the beginning of my journey into entrepreneurship I had very little help and I had a lot of people just outright laugh at me. I learned a lot in building the business around our app and website, so I decided to host this event for free to help other people with the information I have learned! It doesn’t have to be tech-oriented either. Black Pride STL, EDURAIN, The Serenity Strategy Network is hosting this event, which is

geared towards LGBTQIA individuals, but anyone can come to get help with their business for free, we do not discriminate, because we are trying to help as many individuals as possible from any background.

"This is a free event to help entrepreneurs and small business owners to get a go-to-market strategy, product development roadmap, sales strategy, pricing strategy, and competitive analysis. This is good for the community because in the views of economic development in St.Louis and LGBTQIA people do not talk about building businesses. This pushes the narrative that LGBTQIA economic development is more than just getting people jobs, is about building opportunities. The event will feature bilingual Hispanic entrepreneurial podcast host Junior Lara of Autentico from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are holding an after party for individuals at Trops in the Grove afterward and people that finish their checklist will get a special drink special," Pierson said. "This event is also, supported by Covo an innovative co-working space downtown STL, that helps start-ups start! We do need markers, pens, paper, and dry erase boards!"

For more info, e-mail: Bryon Pierson, bryon_pierson@yahoo.com

or visit:



https://www.facebook.com/events/330340660997191/?ti=icl

