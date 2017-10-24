CLASS 1A EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY REGIONAL

Father McGivney Catholic High School has been training all season for a push in the post season and the Griffins are already on their way and are one meet away from a state appearance.

McGivney Catholic advanced to the Carlinville Sectional this Saturday with a third-place team finish in the Effingham St. Anthony Regional at Mid-American Auto Works in Effingham Saturday, while Roxana advanced as a team with a sixth-place finish on the day.

Robinson took the team crown with 42 points, followed by Lawrenceville (76), McGivney (90), the host Bulldogs (92), Teutopolis (132), the Shells (165) and Hutsonville (175) all advancing to Carlinville as teams; East Alton-Wood River (10th with 269 points), Metro East Lutheran (12th with 343) and Marquette Catholic (14th with 387 points) all did not advance to the sectional. Negus Bogard of Hutsonville took the individual championship in 15:43.18, while Madison's Javon Watkins finished second overall in 15:51.34 to advance as an individual.

Ross Bushur led the Griffins with a clocking of 16:14.68, good for second among those running as a team.

McGivney's overall team had several strong individual performances. Bushur was followed by Zachary Brasel (12th in 17:15.70), Elijah Burns (23rd in 17:48.74), Tyler Guthrie (26th in 17:51.44) and Diego Pacheco (27th in 17:53.10) to round out the scoring; Tanner Fox (40th in 18:26.24) and Brandon Ahring (47th in 18:44.65) also ran for the Griffins. The Shells were led by Cree Stumpf (eighth in 16:53.84), with Jarrett Warmack (25th in 17:51.08), Kaleb St. Cyr (32nd in 18:11.58), Carlos Ruvalcabe (43rd in 18:36.93) and David Akeman (57th in 19:34.31) rounded out the scoring for Roxana; Douglas Johnson (73rd in 20:1410) and Mark Vongprachahn (77th in 20:55.84) also ran for the Shells.

The Oilers were led by Chase Wallendorf (39th in 18:22.97), MEL by Joshua Jackson (46th in 18:44.38) and Explorers by Cole DeClue (44th in 18:38.24).

