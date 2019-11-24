WINNETKA --- Edwardsville swimmer Josie Bushell finished in 12th place in the 100-yard freestyle, coming in sixth in the "B' final at the IHSA girls state swimming meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka, in suburban Chicago.

Bushell had a time of 52.01 seconds in finishing sixth in the "B" final, with Jessica Garland of Aurora Rosary winning the event at 50.48 seconds. The state champion was Grace Cooper of Oswego, who won the "A" final with a time of 49.29 seconds.

Bushell became the first Edwardsville swimmer to compete on the final day since Bailey Grinter in 2016. Grinter won the title in the 100-yard backstroke and finished third in the 50-yard freestyle. She's also the sixth Tiger swimmer to win an individual medal, the 10th overall.

Naperville Neuqua Valley won the state championship with 183 points, with the host Trevians coming in second with 169 points. Oswego East was third with 133 points, LaGrange Lyons came in fourth with 92 points, Aurora Metea Valley came in fifth with 79, followed by Aurora Rosary in sixth with 64 points, Naperville Central seventh with 61, St. Charles North and Plainfield North tied for eight with 57 points each, and Chicago St. Ignatius was 10th with 54.5 points.

