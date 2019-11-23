WINNETKA - Edwardsville swimmer Josie Bushell became the first Tiger to advance to an IHSA final since Bailey Grinter in 2016 to go through to a final when she advanced to the "B" final at the first day of the state swimming meet, held Friday afternoon at New Trier High School in Winnetka, in suburban Chicago.

Bushell qualified for the "B" final by being the 10th fastest qualifier in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.32 seconds in the preliminary heats of the event, but out of the top six that will swim for state championship honors on Saturday. Bushell is the only Tiger swimmer to advance to the final day.

In 2016, Grinter won the state title in the 100-yard backstroke, and also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle. Grinter currently swims at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

In her other individual race, Bushell just missed qualifying for the 50-yard freestyle final, coming in with a time of 23.90 seconds, but qualifying her as first alternate should one of the finalists can't compete.

In other events, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Ava Whittaker and Allison Naylor finished 17th in the event with a time of 1:37.26, Phoebe Gremaud had a time of 58.74 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Gremaud, Grinter and Naylor finished with a time of 3:34.51, but all failed to qualify for the finals on Saturday.

The finals in all events will take place at New Trier High School on Saturday, with the competition beginning at 11 a.m.

